Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $397,000 Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

CORT opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

