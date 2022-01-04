Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after buying an additional 241,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

