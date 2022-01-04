AE Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

