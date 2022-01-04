AE Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.93.

