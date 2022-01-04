AE Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after purchasing an additional 515,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

