AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

