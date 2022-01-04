AE Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

