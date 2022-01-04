AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $376.40 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

