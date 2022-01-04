AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 489,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

