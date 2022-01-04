CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.