Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.31.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.