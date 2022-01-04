Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,723,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,454,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,031,000 after purchasing an additional 204,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.