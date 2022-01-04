Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $58,198,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

