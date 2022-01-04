$265.65 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce $265.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of ASB opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

