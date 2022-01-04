Comparing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Natural Alternatives International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.50 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.45 $10.77 million $1.85 6.83

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Natural Alternatives International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

