Comparing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.09 $12.11 million N/A N/A Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.22 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

