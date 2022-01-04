SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 53,013 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 549.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

