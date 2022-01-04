SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,258 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Shares of NTCO opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.