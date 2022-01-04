SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Universal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE UVV opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

