Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 278.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

