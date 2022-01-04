Raymond James & Associates Acquires 33,158 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.63% of Zymeworks worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Zymeworks Profile

