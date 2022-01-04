Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,833 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 33.3% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

