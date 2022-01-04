Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,042 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KL opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KL. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

