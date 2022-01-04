Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in December

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMNF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

