APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the November 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APTY opened at 0.01 on Tuesday. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.02.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

