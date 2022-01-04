SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,130 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 46,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,179. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

