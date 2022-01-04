Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,393 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $88.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.