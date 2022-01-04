New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 249,251 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,251 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of NetScout Systems worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NTCT opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

