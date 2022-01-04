New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 796,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

