Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.20 ($38.86).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UN01. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($39.32) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €41.47 ($47.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.75. Uniper has a 1-year low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

