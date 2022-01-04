Reviewing iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -41.25% -37.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iCAD and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 8 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 192.45%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCAD and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 6.32 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -20.78 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Summary

iCAD beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

