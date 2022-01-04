LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $287.20

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 287.20 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 283.60 ($3.82), with a volume of 374504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.40 ($3.82).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMP. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 283 ($3.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 280 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 305 ($4.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.84) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 272.57 ($3.67).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,460,719.58).

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.