LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,428 shares of company stock worth $452,332 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

