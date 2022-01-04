Amalgamated Bank Sells 251 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

