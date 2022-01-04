Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

