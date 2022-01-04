Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,776 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meritor were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 814,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 199,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.