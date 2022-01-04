Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 5.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Alteryx by 21.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 195,263 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Alteryx by 16.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 41.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 10.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.