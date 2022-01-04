Amalgamated Bank Has $783,000 Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.