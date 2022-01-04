Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

STC stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.