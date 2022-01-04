Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWBI opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

