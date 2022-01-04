Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,270.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,270 ($44.06) and last traded at GBX 3,191 ($43.00), with a volume of 101008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($43.12).

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($35.31) to GBX 3,030 ($40.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,067.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,941.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

