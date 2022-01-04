Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 79.8% in December

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.98.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
