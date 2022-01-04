Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 79.8% in December

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

