Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Vector Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

VGR opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

