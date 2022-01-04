Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

BEPC stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

