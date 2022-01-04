Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 86,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

