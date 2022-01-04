Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000.

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

