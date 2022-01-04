Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 302,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

