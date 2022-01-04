Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 198,788 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 91,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

AIRR opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.