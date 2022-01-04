Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.