Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

