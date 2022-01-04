Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of AHT opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $349.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($45.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

